Kyrie Irving had little say to the media other than he 'won't miss this s—'

That Kyrie Irving will be a free agent when the season is over is old news and his frustration with the media’s fascination on where he’ll land is, well, also old news.

Yet the Boston Celtics point guard continues to face a media onslaught and continues to find ways to make his irritation known.

Irving ‘won’t miss this s—’

Irving, 26, wasn’t happy with the hoopla surrounding his entrance to TD Garden on Sunday night. The Celtics leader is averaging a team-high 23.4 points and 6.9 assists. It earns him the camera treatment; understandably, that can be frustrating.

“I'm not going to miss any of this s—- when I'm done playing," he said (h/t Complex).

When someone mentioned the cameras were on, he replied “I don’t care if it is.”

Limited remarks at media availability

The Celtics will almost certainly make the playoffs, but they’ll do so with a lesser seed than everyone believed would be the case. Following Sunday’s 115-104 loss to the Houston Rockets, in which James Harden put up 42 points and the Celtics lost their fifth game in six tries, Irving had few words for the media.

He spoke for all of one minute and 21 seconds with little substance to offer.





Here’s all 1 minute and 21 seconds of Kyrie Irving’s Post Game media availability pic.twitter.com/kpO2Sghozf — Celtics on CLNS (@CelticsCLNS) March 3, 2019

For the visual among us, it looked like this, from Chris Forsberg of NBC Sports Boston:





Kyrie Irving’s postgame press conference vs. Rockets. pic.twitter.com/w84JiynPOJ — Chris Forsberg (@ChrisForsberg_) March 3, 2019

A man of 37 words and a nod. “Just gotta play better.”

The Irving saga so far

Irving had some pointed remarks about the media last month when asked about a conversation with Golden State Warriors star Kevin Durant during All-Star weekend. It went viral with fans wondering if it was a free agency meeting and reporters asked him about it afterward.

“This is the stuff that just, like, doesn’t make the league fun,” he said. “ ... It’s just two people talking, having a conversation. If this were the real world, would it be anybody else’s business?”

Irving is keeping quiet on his postseason signing plans despite remarking in October he wanted to stay in Boston. He told reporters at the front end of February to “ask me July 1” regarding if he’ll stay in town.

(He also said at the time there was “unwarranted commentary” about his future plans and called the industry ‘f’ed up.’”)

General manager Danny Ainge believes he will indeed stay, telling a Boston radio station a week later that the Celtics and Irving are engaged and the wedding is scheduled for July 1.

Wedding or not we’re all saving the date to see how this goes. Friendly tip, Kyrie, there’s always cameras at weddings.

Boston Celtics' Kyrie Irving voiced more negativity about the media and had few words following another loss. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

