Celtics’ Kristaps Porzingis reportedly uncomfortable in practice ahead of Game 5

Backup Boston Celtics big man Xavier Tillman Sr. recently spoke about how star Celtics center Kristaps Porzingis has looked at practice of late as he works his way back from a rare foot injury sustained earlier in the finals, telling the assembled media that was present that “He’s doing some stuff, but you can still tell he’s very uncomfortable.”

CLNS Media reporter Bobby Manning and Celtics Blog heat writer Noa Dalzell reacted to this, discussing their observations of Porzingis at the Celtics practice this past Sunday (June 16) and what his condition might mean for the team’s strategy moving forward in Game 5.

Take a look at the clip embedded below to hear what they had to say.

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire