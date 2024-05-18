Celtics' Kristaps Porzingis to remain out for first two games of Eastern Conference Finals

Boston Celtics (106) Vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (93) At Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Celtics big man Kristaps Porzingis, who missed all of the team's second-round series against the Cavaliers, will also miss at least the first two games of the Eastern Conference Finals with a calf strain, according to a new report.

However, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski adds that Porzingis should return at some point during the next series. Porzingis has been out nearly three weeks, since Game 5 of the first-round series where the Celtics beat the Heat. Calf strains limit mobility and simple things like running, but more importantly, coming back too quickly from them can lead to more serious injuries such as Achilles issues.

The Eastern Conference Finals will begin Tuesday night in Boston against the winner of Sunday's Game 7 between the Knicks and Pacers. Al Horford — who scored 22 points in the close-out game against the Cavaliers — will remain in the starting lineup for the Celtics until Porzingis returns.

Porzingis was a crucial part of Boston's winning a league-best 64 games this season. He averaged 20.1 points and 7.2 rebounds a game while shooting 37.5% from 3, and his defense in the paint was integral to the Celtics' top-three defense. He played in 57 games as the Celtics were cautious with his injuries.

“Bet the Edge” is your source for the day in betting the NBA. Get all of Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick’s insight throughout the playoffs weekdays at 6AM ET right here or wherever you get your podcasts.”