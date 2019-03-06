How Celtics-Kings outcome will impact playoff races, 2019 NBA Draft odds originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

The Boston Celtics were hoping to get a top-five pick in the 2019 NBA Draft from the Sacramento Kings this season. After all, almost no one picked the Kings to be in the mix for a playoff spot in an ultra competitive Western Conference, and that all made sense when you looked at the inexperience and lack of superstar talent on Sacramento's roster.

The Kings have defied the odds, however, and enter Wednesday night's game against the Celtics at Golden 1 Center three games behind the San Antonio Spurs for the eighth and final playoff spot in the West.

FiveThirtyEight gives the Kings just a five percent chance to make the playoffs, so the C's still are expected to get a lottery pick from Sacramento, just not the one they would have desired.

The Kings are 14th among current lottery teams, and if that ends up being their final position, the C's would have less than a one percent chance at a top-four pick. Of course, if the pick somehow won the lottery, it would go to the Philadelphia 76ers because it's top-1 protected. In that scenario, the C's would get the 76ers' 2019 first-rounder.

But the most likely scenario for the C's is a late lottery pick from the Kings, which is still a pretty good final prize from a 2017 trade where Boston sent the No. 1 pick (Markelle Fultz) to Philly for the No. 3 pick (Jayson Tatum) and a future first-round selection.

So, when the Celtics take on the Kings on Wednesday night, a win wouldn't just improve Boston's standing in the Eastern Conference playoff race, it also would aid in making sure the Kings' pick ends up in the lottery.

