Celtics' Kemba Walker feels like he's heading down a Dustin Pedroia road

Tomase: Is Kemba heading down the Dustin Pedroia path? originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

I have watched the Kemba Walker story before, and I fear I know how it ends.

Ask Dustin Pedroia.

All of the pieces are there, even if we understandably don't want to make the connections. Both are undersized All-Stars who played at a larger-than-life level just long enough to make us believe they could stay that way forever.

Both earned massive contracts at age 29 befitting that faith. Both started wearing down almost immediately, thanks to injury upon injury. In Pedroia's case, hand, wrist, thumb, and foot issues were simply paving the way for the Big One: the knee that eventually required a partial replacement and led to his recent retirement.

Walker, by contrast, has largely confined his troubles to his left knee. He underwent surgery in 2015 to repair a torn meniscus and then made four straight All-Star teams. By 2021, however, it has the look of something degenerative, a malady that is robbing him not only of his bounce on the floor, but his trademark joy. The smile he plays with now feels less exuberant and more chagrined, like, "Man, I missed another one?"

I know that look, too. The Pedroia who arrived as a bleep-talking little hamster eventually yielded to someone grimly consumed with overcoming the mounting dread that no surgery could fix his knee or allow him to be the player he once was.

By that timeline, the Walker of today looks like the Pedroia of 2017 after Manny Machado spiked him in the back of the leg. That Pedroia gutted out 105 games and even posted respectable numbers, hitting .293 with a .760 OPS that qualified as one percent above league average.

But it became abundantly clear as that season progressed that Pedroia was really just surviving until he could go under the knife yet again. We know how that ended -- despite Herculean attempts to retake the field, he played only nine games thereafter before calling it a career.

Walker's situation isn't yet that dire, although would anyone be surprised if there's another knee surgery in his future? We can read those depressing tea leaves.

After all, four and a half months of rest during the pandemic were supposed to leave Walker locked, loaded, and ready to do damage in the bubble. And for a series against the Philadelphia 76ers, he looked like his old self, blowing past defenders like he was on skis and they were on snow shoes, darting around picks to step into dagger 3-pointers, and playing exactly like a four-time All-Star.

That lasted roughly until he got tangled up with Toronto's Pascal Siakam on a drive early in the second round vs. the Raptors and came away wincing. After shooting 50 percent from the floor and 35 percent from 3 through the first five games of the playoffs, he dropped to 41 and 29 percent, respectively, the rest of the way. He disappeared for chunks of the Eastern Conference finals vs. the Heat, where he was often unable to shake Jae Crowder off the dribble.

So the Celtics once again declared that he only needed rest and rehab. He received a stem cell injection in his knee and spent 12 weeks rehabbing, costing him the start of the 2021 campaign. The hope and expectation was that he'd return fresh.

We know how that's going. Nine games into his season, Walker is posting numbers roughly on par with his rookie year out of UConn, when the 21-year-old was learning the ropes and mostly playing behind D.J. Augustin.

He's averaging 15.6 points on 35.7 percent shooting from the field and 30.9 percent from distance. Those numbers don't actually do his struggles justice. More typical was Tuesday's abysmal performance in a 122-108 loss to the Jazz. Walker went just 2 for 12 from the field and 1 for 4 from 3-point range. His drives were swallowed up before he even approached the rim, his pick and roll explosiveness was non-existent, and his only made 3 came on a catch-and-shoot, rather than his trademark pull-up off the dribble.

Coming on the heels of a 4-for-20 in Phoenix and a 1-for-12 vs. the Lakers, Walker's struggles are reaching the point where head coach Brad Stevens feels compelled to remind everyone how much confidence he has in him and how essential he'll be to the team's success moving forward.

Those comments echoed what John Farrell and Alex Cora used to say about Pedroia when it became clear that injuries were taking their toll: They believed in the player, they would never bet against Pedey, they know he's doing everything in his power to be the star he once was.

And that's ultimately the toughest part to watch as Walker struggles. No one doubts for a millisecond his will, his dedication, or his drive. He wants nothing more than to be great again. It's how he excelled as a six-footer in a league full of giants for nearly a decade.

The problem is when his body won't let that happen. For Pedroia, that obstacle ultimately proved insurmountable. We're not there yet with Walker, but the trends should be making us queasy.