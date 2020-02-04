Will Celtics be in on Karl-Anthony Towns at NBA trade deadline?

The Boston Celtics are at the center of NBA trade rumors with the Feb. 6 deadline rapidly approaching.

One particular name they've reportedly inquired about is Houston Rockets center Clint Capela. With size as a concern for the C's going forward, Capela makes for an intriguing option with his elite rebounding ability and low-post scoring prowess.

But there may be an even better option on the table for the C's if Danny Ainge wants to make a big swing before the trade deadline.

Monday on NBC Sports Boston's Arbella Early Edition, A. Sherrod Blakely explained how Boston will be one of the teams engaging with the Minnesota Timberwolves if they make their All-Star big man Karl-Anthony Towns available.

As much as the Celtics are one of the teams that like Capela, he's not the only guy that they have their eyes on. You know, Karl-Anthony Towns is a name that we've heard quite often and right now Minnesota isn't quite ready to engage teams in conversations about him. But make no mistake about it, he too will be a player that I think if they make him available, Boston will be among the teams that will express interest.

Of course, Minnesota's asking price for Towns probably would be astronomical. The 7-footer is on pace to set career highs in points per game (27.0) and assists (4.2), plus he's averaging 10.8 rebounds and 1.2 blocks.

If the Celtics did pull off a deal for Towns, though, they'd become an immediate title contender.

For now, Ainge seems content with the group he has with Enes Kanter and Daniel Theis both doing a tremendous job in their respective roles.

"We're not getting beat at the center position," Ainge said Monday on Celtics Pregame Live. "We're getting 17, 18 points per night. We're getting double-figure rebounds. We're just doing it as a team."

We'll just have to wait and see what Trader Danny has up his sleeve.

