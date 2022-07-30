Celtics journalist emeritus Bob Ryan is all the way out on trading Jaylen Brown for Kevin Durant
There are a growing number of voices souring on the idea of trading star Boston Celtics wing Jaylen Brown (and other players and assets) for Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant in a trade rumored to have been discussed by the two ball clubs in recent weeks.
From Tim Bontemps to Tim Eisen, all the way to Celtics champ Brian Scalabrine, there is no shortage of skeptical or even opposed analysts who dislike the deal. Now throwing their hat in the same proverbial ring is CLNS Media’s Bob Ryan. Yet another voice suggesting that the Celtics are better off with Jaylen Brown in the long AND short term rather than Durant, the Boston sports journalist emeritus laid out why he does not support such a trade in a recent podcast.
Check out the CLNS Media “Ryan and Goodman” pod embedded below to hear Ryan explain his thinking.
Check out the Celtics Lab podcast on:
Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3zBKQY6
Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3GfUPFi
