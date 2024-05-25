Celtics’ Joe Mazzulla found a winning formula against Pacers

Joe Mazzulla was forced to alter his rotation during the Boston Celtics win over the Indiana Pacers on Thursday (May 23). Luke Kornet suffered a wrist injury, leaving the Celtics short at the center position. As such, Mazzulla gave Oshae Brissett some time on the floor, and his presence on the defensive end helped change the game for the Celtics.

Brissett gave Boston more mobility and intensity on defense. His rebounding was an important factor for the Celtics’ second unit, and his willingness to switch on the perimeter allowed his team to move away from the drop coverage that Indiana consistently tried to exploit.

In the latest episode of the “Celtics Chronicle” podcast, the hosts discussed whether Mazzulla should stick with Brissett for the remainder of the series. The energetic wing has rarely seen the floor during the playoffs; however, the series against Indiana appears to be tailor-made for what he brings off the bench.

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire