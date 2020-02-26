Celtics, Jazz have never looked smarter for their 2017 NBA Draft decisions

Vivint Smart Home Arena is a fitting site for the Boston Celtics' matchup with the Utah Jazz on Wednesday night.

After all, the Celtics and Jazz got to where they are by being the two smartest teams at the 2017 NBA Draft.

The Celtics entered with the No. 1 overall pick and the chance to draft Washington star Markelle Fultz. Instead, they moved down two slots, acquired a future first-round pick from the Philadelphia 76ers and got their guy anyway in Jayson Tatum.

Ten picks later, the Jazz swung a trade with the Denver Nuggets to land No. 13 overall pick Donovan Mitchell.

Guess which players have scored the most career points of anyone in the 2017 draft class? That'd be Mitchell (22.7 career average) and Tatum (16.9 career average).

Mitchell made the quicker ascent: He averaged 20.5 points per game as a rookie to land on the NBA All-Rookie First Team and is currently averaging 24.4 points per game, the most by a Jazz player since Hall of Famer Karl Malone in 1999-00.

Tatum appears to have the higher ceiling, however: He's two years younger than the 23-year-old Mitchell and is putting up ridiculous numbers this month in addition to blossoming into a strong defender.

Jayson Tatum has been on a tear this February 🔥



∙ 30.3 PPG

∙ 7.2 RPG

∙ 50% FG

∙ 49.5% 3-pt FG pic.twitter.com/A5Ugy7I8Hg









— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 26, 2020

But the best way to quantify Boston and Utah's success in the 2017 Draft is to look at who they didn't select.

Here's a recap of the first 15 picks:

1. Markelle Fultz, Philadelphia 76ers

2. Lonzo Ball, Los Angeles Lakers

3. Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics

4. Josh Jackson, Phoenix Suns

5. De'Aaron Fox, Sacramento Kings

6. Jonathan Isaac, Orlando Magic

7. Lauri Markkanen, Chicago Bulls

8. Frank Ntilikina, New York Knicks

9. Dennis Smith Jr., Dallas Mavericks

10. Zach Collins, Portland Trail Blazers

11. Malik Monk, Charlotte Hornets

12. Luke Kennard, Detroit Pistons

13. Donovan Mitchell, Utah Jazz

14. Bam Adebayo, Miami Heat



15. Justin Jackson, Sacramento Kings



























The players in bold are All-Stars, as Tatum, Mitchell and Adebayo are the only three players from the 2017 draft class to crack an All-Star roster.

The two picks ahead of Tatum? Fultz played in 33 total games over his first two seasons in Philly before he was shipped off to Orlando, while Ball missed a combined 65 games over his first two campaigns before the Lakers dealt him to the Pelicans.

The pick behind Tatum? Jackson got traded to the Grizzlies after two disgruntled years in Phoenix and actually got assigned to Memphis' G-League team earlier this season.

Fox has been brilliant for Sacramento, while Isaac and Markkanen boast upside if they can stay healthy.

But Tatum and Mitchell have outplayed them all.

And when the two All-Stars meet Wednesday night, it will be further validation that Celtics president of basketball operations Danny Ainge and Jazz general manager Dennis Lindsey knew exactly what they were doing in Brooklyn in June 2017.

