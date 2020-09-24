Celtics' Jayson Tatum has worst scoring half of the season in Game 4 vs. Heat

Tatum has worst scoring half of the season in Game 4 originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Jayson Tatum has not always been able to get off to a good start scoring the ball.

But nothing like we saw in the first half of tonight’s Game 4 matchup against Miami.

Tatum missed all six of his shots from the field (that included a quartet of off-the-mark 3’s) to finish the half with zero points, which was the first time this season he did not score a single point in the first two quarters of play.

Yes, Tatum’s point total in the first half was identical to his jersey number zero.

While Miami’s zone defense has certainly been a factor, Tatum doesn’t appear to be playing with the same level of aggression at either end of the floor, that we have seen throughout this series and for the most part, in the playoffs.

But to Tatum’s credit, he did find ways to contribute in other areas in the first half which ended with Boston trailing 50-44.

Tatum led all Celtics with seven rebounds. He had three assists but also turned the ball over three times.

Fortunately for the Celtics, they are well within striking distance despite their top scorer being scoreless in the first half.