Celtics' Jayson Tatum weighs in on Joel Embiid-Nikola Jokic best center debate
Boston Celtics star guard Jayson Tatum has caused some headaches for the Sixers over the last few years, and will likely continue to do so, but it seems he has a healthy respect for his Philadelphia rivals.
Tatum, who kept busy during social distancing Wednesday night with an Instagram Live, was first asked about the best player in the league, and then asked for his MVP pick, two classic questions - he called LeBron James the best player, and said James was going to win MVP.
Then things got a little more interesting.
Tatum was conducting the IG Live with Pep Stanciel, a basketball skills coach who has worked with NBA players in the past, and Stanciel managed to get Tatum to name the league's best player at each position.
Here's Tatum's all-league starting lineup, per NBC Sports Boston:
Point Guard: Stephen Curry
Shooting Guard: James Harden
Small Forward: LeBron James
Power Forward: Anthony Davis
Center: Joel Embiid
You're not going to hear a lot of complaints about that list from NBA fans, though I bet the most objections would wind up with Embiid as the starting center.
The argument over the NBA's best center has been a hotly-contested topic for a couple years now, with the emergence of Embiid and Nikola Jokic as two position-breaking stars who can sort of do it all.
Embiid is an unstoppable, bullying presence in the paint who puts opponents in foul trouble and dominates the rim on the defensive end. Jokic is a visionary passer who uses his height and creativity to his advantage, both in the half-court and in transition.
They're both fantastic, and just different enough that the basketball world has sort of reached a stalemate on who is an all-around better center.
Is Tatum showing his Eastern Conference bias, considering he faces Embiid more often? It's certainly possible. But Embiid is also just really, really good.
Subscribe and rate Sixers Talk: Apple Podcasts | Google Play | Spotify | Stitcher | Art19 | YouTube
Click here to download the MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Flyers, Sixers and Phillies games easily on your device.
More on the Sixers
Sixers assistant coach: Simmons ‘fed off' Heat's physicality in 2018
Sixers Talk podcast: John Gonzalez joins us to talk Allen Iverson and … Ron Swanson?
Speedy point guard is a popular pick for Sixers in mock drafts
Celtics' Jayson Tatum weighs in on Joel Embiid-Nikola Jokic best center debate originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia