Celtics' Jayson Tatum tops LeBron James with this ridiculous playoff stat

Tatum tops LeBron, Magic, Kareem with this ridiculous playoff stat

If you've been hesitant to call Jayson Tatum a superstar, you may have a change of heart after seeing what he accomplished Friday night.

Tatum dropped 31 points while bringing down 10 rebounds and dishing six assists to lead the Celtics to a 121-108 win in a do-or-die Game 5. It was the 22-year-old's fifth playoff performance with at least 25 points, 10 rebounds, and five assists.

That makes Tatum the only player in NBA history -- yes, history -- with five such postseason performances before turning 23. He moves ahead of LeBron James on the list, which includes a few other NBA legends as well.

Jayson Tatum is the only player in NBA history with 5 career postseason games with 25+ pts, 10+ ast & 5+ ast before turning 23 pic.twitter.com/P3Yrozmp0q — Max Lederman (@Max_Lederman) September 26, 2020

Now that's impressive.

Tatum isn't done yet, either. He'll look to make it six playoff performances with those numbers when he takes the court for Game 6 on Sunday night.

