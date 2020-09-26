Celtics' Jayson Tatum tops LeBron James with this ridiculous playoff stat

Justin Leger

Tatum tops LeBron, Magic, Kareem with this ridiculous playoff stat originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

If you've been hesitant to call Jayson Tatum a superstar, you may have a change of heart after seeing what he accomplished Friday night.

Tatum dropped 31 points while bringing down 10 rebounds and dishing six assists to lead the Celtics to a 121-108 win in a do-or-die Game 5. It was the 22-year-old's fifth playoff performance with at least 25 points, 10 rebounds, and five assists.

That makes Tatum the only player in NBA history -- yes, history -- with five such postseason performances before turning 23. He moves ahead of LeBron James on the list, which includes a few other NBA legends as well.

 Now that's impressive.

Tatum isn't done yet, either. He'll look to make it six playoff performances with those numbers when he takes the court for Game 6 on Sunday night.

Tip-off for Game 6 is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. Be sure to tune in to Celtics Pregame Live at 6:30 p.m. on NBC Sports Boston, and Celtics Postgame Live after the final buzzer.