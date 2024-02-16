Celtics’ Jayson Tatum and SoFi launch initiative to boost financial literacy, home ownership

By now, you may have caught wind of star Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum‘s plan to partner with SoFi to help working-class families into homes in his hometown of St. Louis, Missouri. You may even have heard about how he made an appearance on CBS News’ “CBS Mornings” show to talk about how his foundation will partner with SoFi on the project.

But if you have not seen the Duke alum sit down with hosts Gayle King, Tony Dokoupil and Nate Burleson, we have got you covered. The St. Louis native’s “CBS Morning” appearance was captured on video for posterity (and your viewing enjoyment) in a clip uploaded to the official “CBS Morning” YouTube channel.

Take a look at the clip embedded below to hear from the man himself how Tatum’s foundation has joined forces with SoFi.

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire