Celtics' Jayson Tatum shares great story on Coach K calling him out during Duke game

One of the important aspects of being a head coach is knowing which buttons to push to pull players out of slumps, and it's clear legendary Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski knew exactly how to spark Jayson Tatum when he was struggling against Virginia during his freshman season with the Blue Devils.

"The best story I got, we (were) playing at Virginia and I only had two points," Tatum recently said in a video for The Players' Tribune. "I had two points in the first half, and I guess I kept passing up shots. Came in, (Coach K) took his suit jacket off and he threw it like right at my feet. And he was yelling at me, and I'll never forget this -- he said, 'You acting like a soft-ass St. Louis kid.' And I was pissed. I had like 28 points in the second half.

"Anywhere I go -- I go out of town, I let it be known like I'm from St. Louis. So, you can't call me soft and you can't disrespect where I'm from. And he knew the buttons to push because the whole second half I was hot."

Tatum actually scored 21 of his 28 points in the second half as Duke beat Virginia 65-55 on the road on Feb. 16, 2017. Still, it's clear what Coach K said fired up Tatum and helped Duke pull out a crucial win against a ranked team in a tough environment.

Tatum hasn't experienced too many lulls with the Celtics, and he arguably was the team's best player in the 2018 playoffs when Boston advanced to within one victory of the NBA Finals. But when he inevitably does go through his next slump, whether it's in a game or a prolonged stretch, C's coach Brad Stevens now knows one way to get his young star going again.

