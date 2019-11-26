Celtics' Jayson Tatum saves every dollar of his $7.8 million NBA salary

When it comes to his money, Jayson Tatum is wise beyond his years.

The 21-year-old Boston Celtics forward is set to make $7.83 million this season as part of the four-year, $30.1 million contract he signed when he was 19. Every dollar will be set aside.

"All the money I get from the Celtics, I put it in a savings account," Tatum told Maverick Carter on an episode of Uninterrupted, per CNBC.

Knowing a future in the NBA isn't guaranteed, Tatum instead lives off the money earned from his several endorsement deals.

"When I picked my agent, I told him I want to do as much off-the-court stuff as I can," Tatum told the Boston Globe back in March. "Right now I'm young, so I try to do everything as much as possible. … Tomorrow is not promised. You're not promised the next contract. You want to save all the money you can."

Tatum credits his mother for helping him become more financially literate.

"As I got older and started understanding that the NBA was coming to reality, she started talking to me about the importance of balancing all of this money," Tatum told Carter.

The former Duke standout is just the latest Boston athlete to openly discuss their money-saving habits. Former Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski, like Tatum, saved his NFL money and used his endorsement income as spending money. Current Patriots defensive back Joejuan Williams lives off 10 percent of his NFL income and saves the rest.

The future certainly is bright for the young C's star in more ways than one.

