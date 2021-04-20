Celtics' Jayson Tatum 'sad to see' Daniel Theis with Bulls

Jayson Tatum on Daniel Theis: 'Sad to see him on the other side' originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Daniel Theis returned to TD Garden on Monday night for the first time since being traded to the Chicago Bulls.

The ex-Boston Celtics big man helped the Bulls to a 102-96 victory that snapped the C's six-game win streak. He notched six points, six rebounds, four assists and a block in Chicago's win.

Theis was seen catching up with his former teammates, including Jayson Tatum, after the game. Tatum made it clear during his postgame press conference that Theis is missed in the Celtics locker room.

“Sad to see him on the other side, but I'm always happy for him," Tatum said. "I've got nothing but love for that guy.”

Theis averaged 7.2 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 1.3 assists during his three-and-a-half seasons in Boston. Through 12 games with the Bulls, he's averaging 9.3 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 2.1 assists.

Next up for the Celtics is a Thursday night matchup vs. the Phoenix Suns, who currently are second in the Western Conference standings.