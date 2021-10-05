Celtics' Jayson Tatum puts Wendall Carter Jr on poster with monster dunk

WATCH: Tatum puts Wendall Carter Jr on poster with monster dunk originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The NBA preseason just started and Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum is already putting opponents on a poster.

The 23-year-old forward drove baseline in the third quarter of Monday night's preseason opener versus the Orlando Magic at TD Garden and finished with authority of Wendall Carter Jr.

Check out the highlight-reel play in the video below:

JAYSON TATUM WITH THE POSTER! 😤😤😤 pic.twitter.com/IUHcCWfAsj — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) October 5, 2021

That's two Duke guys going at it right there, and Tatum came out on top.

Expectations are high for Tatum entering the 2021-22 campaign. He averaged a career-high 26.4 points per game last year and was selected to the All-Star Game for the second straight season.

The aggressiveness Tatum showed driving to the basket on that dunk is what the Celtics need to see from him on a consistent basis during the regular season.