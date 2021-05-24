Celtics' Jayson Tatum names his top five players in NBA right now

Jayson Tatum names his top five NBA players originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Jayson Tatum is blossoming into an NBA superstar before our eyes. As of now though, he doesn't consider himself among the NBA's elite.

The Boston Celtics forward revealed his top five players in the league on a recent episode of Barstool Sports' "Million Dollaz Worth of Game" podcast. Here's who he went with:

1. LeBron James

2. Kevin Durant

3. Steph Curry

4. James Harden

5. Anthony Davis

"The guys at the top, I really respect the guys who got a championship," Tatum said.

Harden is the only player in Tatum's top five without a title, but the 23-year-old called the Brooklyn Nets star "different."

Tatum and the Celtics are tasked with taking on both Durant and Harden in their first-round NBA playoff series vs. Brooklyn. The Nets were victorious in Game 1 with the duo combining for 53 points.

If Tatum continues to improve, it's only a matter of time before he'll have to consider putting himself in the top five. This season he averaged career-highs in points per game (26.4), rebounds (7.4), assists (4.3), and shooting percentage (45.9%) while earning his second All-Star nod.