Celtics' Jayson Tatum makes statement with NBA All-Star Game outfit

Justin Leger
·1 min read
In this article:
WATCH: Tatum arrives to All-Star Game with A outfit originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Look good, play good?

That's what Jayson Tatum hopes as he prepares to play in his third consecutive NBA All-Star Game. The Boston Celtics star arrived in style to Sunday night's festivities with a giant fur coat over a Michael Jordan shirt.

Check out Tatum's pregame outfit below:

Forsberg: These eight stats tell story of Celtics at All-Star break

Now that's what you call a fashion statement.

Tatum, originally named an All-Star reserve, will replace Kevin Durant in the starting lineup as an injury replacement. The 23-year-old entered the All-Star break averaging 25.7 points, 8.4 rebounds, and 4.2 assists through 56 games.

