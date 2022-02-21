Celtics' Jayson Tatum makes statement with NBA All-Star Game outfit
WATCH: Tatum arrives to All-Star Game with A outfit originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston
Look good, play good?
That's what Jayson Tatum hopes as he prepares to play in his third consecutive NBA All-Star Game. The Boston Celtics star arrived in style to Sunday night's festivities with a giant fur coat over a Michael Jordan shirt.
Check out Tatum's pregame outfit below:
Now that's what you call a fashion statement.
Tatum, originally named an All-Star reserve, will replace Kevin Durant in the starting lineup as an injury replacement. The 23-year-old entered the All-Star break averaging 25.7 points, 8.4 rebounds, and 4.2 assists through 56 games.