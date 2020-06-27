Jayson Tatum has changed up his look since the last time he stepped on the court for the Boston Celtics.

The 22-year-old showed off his new haircut on Saturday, and he's borderline unrecognizable.

Check out the photos of Tatum's new 'do, posted by his barber, below:





Now Jaylen Brown isn't the only Celtic with a drastically different hairstyle than what we're used to seeing.

Tatum will get the chance to show off his new haircut when the Celtics return to action July 31 in Orlando vs. the Milwaukee Bucks. Boston's full eight-game schedule for the remainder of the regular season was unveiled on Friday.

Celtics' Jayson Tatum looks like a different person with new haircut originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston