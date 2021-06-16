Celtics’ Jayson Tatum just misses All-NBA, loses hefty bonus as a result

Boston Celtics All-Star forward Jayson Tatum was not among the players named to the league’s three All-NBA teams Wednesday night for the 2020-21 season per a press release circulated by the Association. An outcome likely to be regretted by the St. Louis native, he will not be eligible for a $32 million bonus to his rookie extension as a result.

Tatum had been eligible to receive 30% of the NBA salary cap if he qualified by making one of the three All-NBA teams, but will now earn $28.1 million next season, $30.3 million in 2022-23, $32.6 million in 2023-24 and $37 million in the final season of his current deal should he opt into the final season of the contract in 2024-25, per Celtics Blog’s Keith Smith.

For the Celtics front office, the snub means additional flexibility under the salary cap for team building, perhaps providing Tatum with better odds of adding talent to propel him back onto an All-NBA squad in 2021-22.

Tatum faced intense competition for the spot, and came up short despite averaging 26.4 points, 7.4 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game -- all career-highs -- while shooting 45.9% from the floor and 38.6% from beyond the arc. The Duke product also shot a career-high 86.8% from the free throw line in a season he broke the Celtics' franchise scoring record set by Larry Bird in 1986. https://twitter.com/taylorcsnow/status/1404957476995448834?s=20

The breakdown of those honored by the league was as follows: Nikola Jokic (Denver Nuggets), Giannis Antetokounmpo (Milwaukee Bucks), Stephen Curry (Golden State Warriors), Luka Doncic (Dallas Mavericks), and Kawhi Leonard (Los Angeles Clippers) comprised the First Team. Chris Paul (Phoenix Suns), Damian Lillard (Portland Trail Blazers), Joel Embiid (Philadelphia 76ers), Julius Randle (New York Knicks), and LeBron James (Los Angeles Lakers) made up the Second Team. https://twitter.com/BrianTRobb/status/1404956832481873936?s=20

The third team was made up by Kyrie Irving (Brooklyn Nets), Bradley Beal (Washington Wizards), Rudy Gobert (Utah Jazz), Jimmy Butler (Miami Heat and Paul George (Clippers). Tatum was the top vote-getter among forward who did not make the cut with 69 total points from 2 First Team votes, 9 Second Team votes and 32 Third Team votes.

