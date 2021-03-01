Celtics' Jayson Tatum had great motivation for monster dunk on Robin Lopez

Tatum had great motivation for monster dunk on Lopez originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Jayson Tatum was out for revenge Sunday night, but his target wasn't Robin Lopez.

The Celtics forward unleashed a monster dunk on Lopez in the second quarter of Boston's game against the Washington Wizards on Sunday at TD Garden. And we mean monster.

TATUM SLAM#Celtics Rewind is presented by @tmobile pic.twitter.com/dCYQjRNJ54 — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) March 1, 2021

Jayson Tatum really *did that*#Celtics Rewind presented by @tmobile pic.twitter.com/hbpkzOEl1K — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) March 1, 2021

Tatum's ferocious dunk makes one wonder if he had a score to settle with Washington's 7-foot big man. But in his postgame interview with NBC Sports Boston's Chris Forsberg, Tatum shared the real target of his animosity.

"If you watched last game when I got stuffed by the rim, I had to make up for that," Tatum said.

Tatum told @ChrisForsberg_ his dunk today was to make up for getting stuffed last game pic.twitter.com/DKX9c2Z7e3 — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) March 1, 2021

Tatum indeed misfired on a dunk in Friday's win over the Indiana Pacers, but it's safe to say he got even Sunday.

More importantly, the 22-year-old also bailed the Celtics out in the clutch. Boston trailed by five points with 46.9 seconds remaining, but Tatum scored six unanswered points on three tough layups before stopping Bradley Beal on the final possession to lift the C's to a 111-110 win.

Not a bad finish for a guy who led the NBA in minutes played in February.