Celtics' Jayson Tatum gives shoes to young fan in great pregame moment

Darren Hartwell
·1 min read
Young C's fan has priceless reaction to Tatum's kind gesture originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Jayson Tatum may have made a young fan's night at TD Garden on Sunday. We're not entirely sure.

During warmups prior to Boston's game against the Portland Trail Blazers, the Celtics star spotted a kid in the Garden stands and summoned a staffer to deliver his shoes to the lucky fan.

It was a pretty awesome gesture that most likely thrilled this young fan -- once the initial shock wore off.

Forsberg: How Tatum's historic night could impact C's long-term

Check out the moment below, as the young C's supporter doesn't quite believe that his favorite player just gave him the shoes off his feet:

It'll sink in one day, kid.

Making Tatum's gesture even more meaningful was the fact that he's fresh off tying Larry Bird's franchise record with 60 points in a remarkable comeback victory over the San Antonio Spurs on Friday. So, this young fan got his hands on a special souvenir from a special player.

Tatum will look to keep the momentum going against a Portland Trail Blazers team allowing 114.6 points per game, seventh-most in the NBA. Tip-off is set for 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC Sports Boston.

