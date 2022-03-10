Celtics’ Jayson Tatum gets 44 points against the Charlotte Hornets

Almost like clockwork, Boston Celtics star forward Jayson Tatum turns on absolute beast mode after the annual All-Star game is firmly in the rearview mirror, and this season is certainly no exception with the St. Louis native putting up his second game scoring over 40 points in a row against the Charlotte Hornets Wednesday night on the road, having dropped 54 points vs. the Brooklyn Nets two days prior.

Tatum put up an almost as impressive 44 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists, 3 steals, and a block in 38 minutes of playing time, shooting an absurd 16-of-24 from the field, 6-of-9 from 3-point range, and a perfect 6-of-6 from the free-throw line.

If you missed his commanding performance against the Hornets or just want to see the best of it again, check out the clip embedded below for all of Tatum’s highlights against Charlotte, courtesy of YouTuber Tomasz Kordylewski.

This post originally appeared on Celtics Wire. Follow us on Facebook!

