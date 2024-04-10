Celtics’ Jayson Tatum flaunts sneakers designed by Portland coffee shop owner

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum was spotted wearing shoes designed by Ian Williams, owner of Portland’s sneaker-themed café Deadstock Coffee.

During a game against the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday night, the 26-year-old small forward sported a Player Exclusive version of the Jordan Tatum 2: his “second signature shoe” and collaboration with Nike’s Jordan brand.

Similar to Tatum’s other shoes with the brand, the design features his initials on the front right tongue. However, the PE edition features the Deadstock Coffee logo on the front left tongue.

Inside, it reads “4th and Couch” — an homage to the Old Town coffee shop’s location. It comes in a brown and white colorway with elephant print.

Jayson Tatum rocking the PE edition of the Jordan Tatum 2’s (Getty)

“Proud to have an opportunity to create [a] bit for one of the greatest in the game @jaytatum0!” Deadstock Coffee wrote on Instagram after Tatum was spotted in the sneakers. “Thank you the @jumpman23 for letting me create!”

“Just wait til I get to tell the full story,” Williams added in an Instagram post. “It’s pretty dope.”

Williams, who was previously a footwear developer at Nike, opened the business in 2015. In addition to serving coffee, it sells merchandise and hosts weekly running clubs.

The owner previously won Travel Portland’s President’s Award for creating an inclusive community in Portland. He will also be a featured speaker at the upcoming TEDxPortland conference.

