How Celtics' Jayson Tatum fared in NBA All-Star 3-Point Contest

How Celtics star Jayson Tatum fared in 3-Point Contest

Jayson Tatum is now 0-for-2 in the NBA 3-Point Contest.

The Celtics All-Star forward failed to advance to the final round of the 3-Point Contest at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah on Saturday night.

Tatum, who finished third in the 2021 event, tied with Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen for the fourth-most points with 20. Only the top three scorers, which were Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (31 points), Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard (26) and Pacers guard Buddy Hield (23), made it to the final round.

Tatum was the first to go in the eight-man competition and started off in the left corner, where he placed his "money rack" of balls worth two points each. But he only connected on one of five shots from there.

While Tatum made nine of his final 10 attempts, including all five from the right corner, it ultimately wasn't enough for him to advance.

In the final round, Lillard edged out Hield by one point to win the event.

Tatum's All-Star Weekend will continue on Sunday night when he makes his fourth All-Star Game appearance.