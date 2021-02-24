Celtics' Jayson Tatum, Draymond Green trade barbs in funny Subway ad

Watch: Tatum, Draymond trade barbs in funny Subway commercial originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

You know you've made it when you're starring in sandwich commercials alongside NBA champions.

Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum appeared in an advertisement for Subway this week in which he and Golden State Warriors big man Draymond Green rib each other while holding footlong subs.

Check out the full spot, which aired Tuesday night during the Celtics' game against the Dallas Mavericks:

"My sub will help you put points on the board, unlike some other subs," Tatum says.

"Why would you say that, Jayson?" Green replies.

"Hey man, I'm just talking about subs here," Tatum says.

When Tatum tries to work in another jab, Green comes in with the knockout punch:

"My sub has more rings than your sub."

... To which Tatum replies, "My sub has bacon."

Tatum, who was named to his second NBA All-Star team Tuesday night, is an elite scorer who's averaging 26.1 points per game, far outpacing Green's 5.3 points per contest.

But Green has three NBA championships under his belt with the Warriors, and the way the Celtics are playing right now, Tatum isn't catching him anytime soon.

In any case, it's good to see Tatum step up his commercial game since his Rakuten days. Perhaps he'll team up with New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick for a future Subway spot.