Celtics’ Jayson Tatum discusses relationship with the NBA media

Jayson Tatum was the recipient of significant criticism following the Boston Celtics 24-point loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Thursday (May 9). The All-Star forward was deemed to have underperformed, and his perimeter shooting throughout the postseason has become a contention point for the wider NBA fanbase.

Following a 33-point performance in Boston’s 106-93 game three win over the Cavaliers on Saturday (May 11), Tatum was asked for his thoughts on the NBA media and the criticism they often throw his way. He noted how he respects the job and the role the media has played in growing the NBA and its worldwide fan base.

“I do,” Tatum said via Celtics Blog’s Noa Dalzell. “I respect your guys’ job, I respect the guys on TV. I don’t always agree with the things that they say, but when they’re fair, and they take emotions out of it, whatever way that they’re leaning toward, and they’re fair, I respect it. I understand what the media has brought to our game more eyes, more attention, and how everybody has benefited from that… My job is to be the best player I can be for our team any given night.”

Tatum’s comments were fair. He has experienced the good and the bad side of being in the media limelight. Unfortunately for the St. Louis native, that media attention comes with being the best player on the Boston Celtics and one of the best players in the world.

Jrue Holiday reveals Celtics' slight change in game plan vs. Donovan Mitchell https://t.co/vS8MATFk9L pic.twitter.com/5pOcU28JFl — The Celtics Wire (@TheCelticsWire) May 13, 2024

Despite his struggles from the perimeter during the playoffs (he’s shooting 26.5% on 6.1 shots per game), Tatum has been producing complete performances on the floor.

He’s thriving as a playmaker, rebounder, interior scorer and defender. If he can continue to play at his current level, the Celtics will have a strong chance of winning the 2024 NBA championship.

Subscribe to the “Celtics Chronicle” podcast on:

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3UAVYRg

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3y0H4Lh

YouTube: https://bit.ly/3QnlPcS

Substack: https://bit.ly/3WoA0Cf

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire