Celtics’ Jayson Tatum on the 2024 NBA All-Star Game, MVP race and more

Star Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum took some time to speak with the media ahead of the NBA’s 2024 All-Star Game, and spoke on the league’s race for the 2024 Most Valuable Player award and his place in it. Playing for the best team in the Association has its perks in the hunt for banners, but it can have a deleterious effect on individual accolades at times.

The St. Louis, Missouri native spoke about that dynamic, as well as his efforts with SoFi to help create affordable housing in his hometown. As well as the early success he sees for his fellow Duke alum Paolo Banchero as the former Blue Devil starts to spread his wings at the NBA level.

Take a look at the clip embedded below to hear what Tatum had to say at the 2024 NBA All-Star Game.

Listen to the “Celtics Lab” podcast on:

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3zBKQY6

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3GfUPFi

YouTube: https://bit.ly/3F9DvjQ

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

