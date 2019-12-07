Celtics' Jaylen Brown says he and Jayson Tatum are 'like fire and ice'

The Boston Celtics earned a dominant victory over the Denver Nuggets on Friday night, and they were once again led by the dynamic duo of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.

Tatum and Brown scored 26 and 21 points respectively, further showing that they're both making significant strides in their development. While they continue to embrace their roles as budding stars for Boston, that's where the similarities between the two young guns end.

Brown described the combination of him and Tatum with a perfect quote after the win.

"We've got different games ... It's like fire and ice," he said.

That'll be printed on a T-shirt in no time. The question now, though, is who's fire and who's ice?

Next up for Brown, Tatum, and the rest of the surging C's is a matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers (5-16) on Monday night.

