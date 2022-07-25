Celtics' Jaylen Brown posts one-word tweet amid Kevin Durant trade rumors

Jaylen Brown posts one-word tweet amid Kevin Durant trade rumors originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Kevin Durant trade rumors involving the Boston Celtics were reignited Monday when Shams Charania of The Athletic reported the C's offered Jaylen Brown and other assets to the Brooklyn Nets for the 33-year-old superstar.

Charania also reported the Nets turned down the offer and made a counter proposal.

A few hours after these reports, Brown posted his first tweet since July 18. It was just one word -- "Smh," aka "shaking my head."

We don't know if Brown was definitely tweeting that in response to the Durant rumors, but it's hard to ignore the timing of his post.

Mark Murphy of the Boston Herald quoted a source on Brown's reaction to the latest rumors:

Source on Jaylen Brown's reaction to trade rumors: "He loves it in Boston. He was two games away from a championship. He's happy and looking forward to coming back. ... Like Kawhi, AD and others on that level, he's going to be included in every report because of who he is." https://t.co/bNV0y6U9Zw — Mark Murphy (@Murf56) July 25, 2022

Whenever the Celtics are rumored to be interested in an elite player, Brown's name usually is in the mix.

One of the reasons why the Celtics are a potential landing spot for Durant is they have an excellent roster full of quality players that might interest the Nets. Brown is just 25 years old and a two-way star who averaged 23.6 points per game last season. He is under contract for two more years. If the Nets want a young, established player in any Durant trade, Brown would fit the bill. He's a fantastic talent.