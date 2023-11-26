Celtics’ Jaylen Brown must start making an impact elsewhere when his shot doesn’t fall

Jaylen Brown’s recent struggles took center stage in the Boston Celtics’ recent losses to the Charlotte Hornets and Orlando Magic, with the star forward’s poor decision-making and cold shooting among the main culprits for those avoidable losses.

Brown’s early foul troubles and his attempt to carry the team’s scoring burden when he should have been focusing on other aspects of his game that were going well complicated things further. The Georgia native needs to contribute more than just scoring to make a positive impact on the team’s overall performance, and one would think that someone with as much experience (and pay) as Brown has under his belt would have absorbed such a simple lesson long, long ago.

But he has not, and it continues to limit his otherwise elite play — and could cost the Celtics their best crack at a title as a result.

The hosts of the CLNS Media “The Big 3” podcast took a closer look at Brown’s weirdly regressive habits on the offensive end of the court on a recent episode. Check it out above!

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire