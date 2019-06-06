Celtics' Jaylen Brown joins Carmelo Anthony for private workout session originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

If Jaylen Brown hoists more midrange jumpers next season, we'll know why.

The Boston Celtics wing shared a photo on his Instagram story Wednesday of an apparent workout session with NBA star Carmelo Anthony.

Celtics would probably prefer that Jaylen just sticks with his own powers but I'm not sure pic.twitter.com/pRb2RTgQfK — Adam Himmelsbach (@AdamHimmelsbach) June 6, 2019

Here's another Instagram photo of the workout, which looks like it went down in New York, where Anthony is from.

Brown's pic with the 35-year-old Anthony, who's out of an NBA job and a bit past his prime, drew the expected snarky comments on Twitter.

Jaylen Brown's about to show up to camp overweight and underwhelming 😢 #Celtics pic.twitter.com/eCseGm9h0b — Nick Quaglia (@NickQuag) June 6, 2019

But Melo was one of the league's premier scorers in his heyday -- he trails only LeBron James as the NBA's active scoring leader with 25,551 career points -- and surely has some tricks to share with the 22-year-old Brown.

Brown seems to be taking a page from the book of Jayson Tatum, who trained with Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant last offseason. This 2019-20 campaign could be crucial for both young Celtics, especially if Kyrie Irving departs in free agency and makes Brown and Tatum the team's go-to offensive talents.

From crossing up random dudes in Egypt to training with a 10-time All-Star, Brown is doing the full range of training to make sure he's ready to go.

