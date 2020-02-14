After falling to the Houston Rockets 116-105 on Tuesday, the Boston Celtics will be without Jaylen Brown against the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday.

Brown is dealing with a calf injury after notching 19 points through 33 minutes of game action against the Rockets. The 23-year-old will be a big loss for the C's against the Clippers -- especially since LA sits third in the Western Conference with a 37-17 record.

LIVE stream the Celtics all season and get the latest news and analysis on all of your teams from NBC Sports Boston by downloading the My Teams App.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

With Kawhi Leonard and Paul George teaming up for Los Angeles, Boston will need the likes of Kemba Walker and Jayson Tatum to lead the way in the team's final game before the All-Star break.

Brown is averaging 20.2 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.2 assists for the Celtics while shooting 49.5 percent from the field and 38.1 percent from beyond the arc. Although he wasn't named an All-Star, Brown certainly has made a lasting impact on the 2019-20 Celtics team by consistently contributing on both ends of the court night after night.

Boston is 8-2 through it's past 10 games and is nipping on the heels of the 40-15 second place Toronto Raptors.

Celtics' Jaylen Brown (calf) to miss Thursday's game against Clippers originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston