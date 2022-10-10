Celtics interim head coach Joe Mazzulla gets Kemba Walker’s vote of approval

The Boston Celtics might be starting a season in which they hope to contend for an NBA title with an untested interim head coach in Joe Mazzulla, but in the eyes of former Celtics floor general Kemba Walker, Boston has itself a “great coach” according to the former UConn standout in a postgame interview with NBC Boston Sports’ Abby Chin on Friday.

In attendance to see two of his former ball clubs go at it in his adopted home state of North Carolina as the Charlotte Hornets and Celtics played a preseason tilt in Greensboro, Walker spoke with Chin about the team’s new head coach for the 2022-23 season, the growth of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, and more.

Take a look at the clip embedded above to hear what Walker thinks about his former team as it gears up for a title run.

Listen to the “Celtics Lab” podcast on:

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3zBKQY6

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3GfUPFi

Related

Boston's Jaylen Brown ranked in Sporting News' top five NBA shooting guards Boston's Jaylen Brown just outside of Sports Illustrated's top 20 NBA players for 2022-23 Celtics' Marcus Smart cracks Sports Illustrated's top 50 NBA players list for 2022-23 Boston's Grant Williams just outside Sports Illustrated's top 100 NBA players for 2022-23 Celtics Lab 145: Honoring Bill Russell's legacy and talking Boston basketball with Rep. Ayanna Pressley The Athletic's Shams Charania adds some context to the Celtics' Ime Udoka scandal

List

ESPN's Zach Lowe projects the Boston Celtics as contenders despite offseason hiccups

List

What should we expect from the Boston Celtics in 2022-23?

List

Celtics' Jayson Tatum ranked inside ESPN's top 10 of 2022-23 top 100 players

List

NBA, Celtics media react to Boston's 112-103 preseason win over the Charlotte Hornets (10/7)

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire