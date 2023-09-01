Celtics ink Svi Mykhailiuk to one-year, minimum contract

Chicago Bulls v Charlotte Hornets

Teams are making a number of moves to round out the end of their roster this time of year — the Mavericks waiving JaVale McGee and the Kings picking him up, for example — and most of those moves are flying under the radar now and will not have much of an impact during the season.

The Celtics signing Svi Mykhailiuk to a one-year minimum deal could be the exception to that rule. Boston confirmed the signing on Friday (Michael Scotto of HoopsHype broke the news the day before).

Mykhailiuk, a Ukranian native, has bounced around the NBA for five years (Lakers, Pistons, Thunder, Raptors, Knicks) but when given a chance with a struggling Hornets last season he showed he can contribute. In Charlotte, Mykhailiuk averaged 10.6 points a game and shot 40.4% from 3.

It is his shooting that has kept him in the NBA and certainly brings value to a Celtics roster that could use the floor spacing, but given an opportunity in Charlotte he showed more pick-and-roll shot creation ability than he had flashed in previous stops.

Nothing too crazy, but you *can* give him the ball and feel okay about it. https://t.co/YU3kH8VFaW pic.twitter.com/Xrxo4ZCVpb — Nekias (Nuh-KY-us) Duncan (@NekiasNBA) August 31, 2023

Can Mykhailiuk crack a talented Celtics wing rotation? He will get a chance, especially if third-year forward Sam Hauser doesn't show more consistency. Mykhailiuk's shooting will have value, and if he gives more than that he will help the Celtics get through the grind of the 82-game marathon that is the NBA season.