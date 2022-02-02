Celtics injury update: Robert Williams III (toe soreness), Dennis Schroder (Achilles tendinopathy) probable vs. Hornets

The Boston Celtics have announced that starting big man Robert Williams III and veteran point guard Dennis Schroder have both been listed as probable for the Celtics’ home game against the Charlotte Hornets at TD Garden this Wednesday evening.

Timelord is evidently experiencing a flare-up in his foot, with the right big toe that has caused him discomfort in the past behind his placement on the team’s injury report. Schroder is dealing with the same right knee tendinopathy that has bothered him in January, but in both cases, the bother seems to be minimal enough to justify a “probable” designation for both players.

The Celtics might opt to play one or both a little less than usual if their opponent’s play allows it, but it would surprise to see either Schroder or Williams sit out the game in full.

Charlotte Hornets at Boston Celtics: Lineups, injury reports and broadcast info (2/2) https://t.co/ITXIW3sa2K — The Celtics Wire (@TheCelticsWire) February 2, 2022

