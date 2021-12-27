Celtics injury report: Seven players ruled out against Timberwolves originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Celtics will continue to be shorthanded when they take on the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday night.

While its number of players in health and safety protocols due to COVID-19 has diminished for the time being, Boston has already ruled out seven players against Minnesota, with an eighth player still listed as questionable.

#NEBHInjuryReport for tomorrow vs. Minnesota (1/3):



Bruno Fernando (Health & Safety Protocols) - OUT

Enes Freedom (Health & Safety Protocols) - OUT

Justin Jackson (Health & Safety Protocols) - OUT — Boston Celtics (@celtics) December 26, 2021

Bruno Fernando, Enes Freedom, Justin Jackson, C.J. Miles, Aaron Nesmith, Josh Richardson and Dennis Schroder will miss the game against the Timberwolves (15-17, ninth in Western Conference) and Grant Williams remains questionable for the contest at the Target Center in Minneapolis at 8 p.m.

Sam Hauser, who missed the Celtics' game on Christmas due to protocols, did not appear on the latest report, nor did Al Horford, Juancho Hernangomez, Jabari Parker or Brodric Thomas, all of whom had been questionable for Saturday but were cleared to play against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Romeo Langford and Marcus Smart, who both played against the Bucks after being listed as questionable with non-COVID injuries, were not listed on the latest report.

Only eight players saw the floor for Boston in the 117-113 loss, in which it coughed up a 19-point first half lead and a 13-point edge with less than six minutes to go in regulation. Smart, as well as Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Robert Williams III, all played north of 35 minutes for the Celtics in the loss.