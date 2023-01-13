Celtics injury report: Jaylen Brown ruled out for Saturday vs. Hornets

Jaylen Brown ruled out for Celtics-Hornets on Saturday originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown will miss his second consecutive game due to injury.

The team announced Friday that Brown has been ruled out for Saturday's game vs. the Charlotte Hornets due to right adductor tightness. Brown sustained the injury during his 41-point performance Wednesday vs. the New Orleans Pelicans.

Boston could also be without veteran guard Malcolm Brogdon, who was listed as questionable on Friday's injury report for personal reasons.

Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla said Wednesday that Brown could miss "a week or so" with the ailment. The 26-year-old is averaging a career-high 27.2 points and shooting 49.8% from the floor through 40 games.

Brogdon has been a key contributor off the bench in his debut season with the Celtics. The Sixth Man of the Year frontrunner has been especially hot in January with 15.1 points per game and a 47.9% field goal percentage (48.3 3P%) in seven games this month.

The Celtics head to Charlotte looking for their sixth straight victory. Tip-off for the matchup is set for 7 p.m. ET on Saturday night.