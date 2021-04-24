Celtics Injury Report: Jaylen Brown set to return Sunday vs. Hornets

Jaylen Brown set to return for Celtics vs. Hornets originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Celtics will be close to full strength when they take on the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday.

Jaylen Brown is off the C's injury report after missing the last two games with left shoulder bursitis. That leaves big man Robert Williams as the lone player listed as he will continue to miss time with left knee soreness.

#NEBHInjuryReport for tomorrow vs. Charlotte:



Robert Williams (left knee soreness) - OUT — Boston Celtics (@celtics) April 24, 2021

Brown is averaging a career-high 24.5 points while shooting 49.6 percent from the floor through 53 games. The 24-year-old All-Star will look to help the C's bounce back after Friday night's 109-104 loss to the Brooklyn Nets.

Sunday's Celtics-Hornets matchup is set for a 1 p.m. ET tip-off on NBC Sports Boston.