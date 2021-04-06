Celtics injury report: Here's why Evan Fournier won't play vs. 76ers

Celtics injury report: Here's why Fournier won't play vs. 76ers originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Celtics will be without one of their key players in Tuesday night's much-anticipated game against the Philadelphia 76ers at TD Garden.

Newly acquired wing Evan Fournier will not play due to the NBA's health and safety protocols, the C's announced Tuesday morning. Veteran center Tristan Thomson also is out due to post health and safety protocols reconditioning.

This is the second time in six games with the Celtics that Fournier has been ruled out because of the health and safety protocols.

After a rough first two games with the C's, Fournier has provided a much-needed scoring boost off the bench with 23 points in a win over the Houston Rockets on Friday night and 17 points in a win against the Charlotte Hornets on Easter Sunday.

Fournier was acquired by the Celtics in a deal with the Orlando Magic on trade deadline day last month.

The Celtics are 0-2 versus the Sixers this season, with both losses coming in Philadelphia back in January. Tuesday night's game is the final matchup between these rivals in the regular season.