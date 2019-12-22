Celtics Injury Report: Gordon Hayward ruled out vs. Hornets

The Boston Celtics are going to be without a member of their starting lineup for yet another game.

Ahead of Sunday's game against the Charlotte Hornets, the Celtics were already going to be without Marcus Smart (eye infection), Vincent Poirier (pinkie), and Robert Williams (hip).

Now, the team has confirmed that Gordon Hayward will miss his third consecutive game with a sore left foot.

#NEBHInjuryReport update: Gordon Hayward has been downgraded to OUT. https://t.co/xQgdU06iwR — Boston Celtics (@celtics) December 22, 2019

Hayward is averaging 17.5 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 4.1 assists this season for the Celtics. He has only played in 11 of 26 games as he has dealt with a variety of injuries, including a broken hand.

With Hayward and Smart out, Semi Ojeleye may continue to get action in the starting lineup. Ojeleye started in the Celtics' last game against the Detroit Pistons and totaled 3 points, 2 rebounds, and 1 steal in limited action.

Grant Williams, who logged a career-high 18 points last game, will likely continue to see a bigger role moving forward as well.

