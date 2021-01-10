Celtics injury report: C's will have just eight players available vs. Heat

Celtics will have just eight players available vs. Heat originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Celtics will be very shorthanded when they play the Miami Heat on Sunday night at TD Garden.

The C's released their final injury report for the game on Sunday afternoon, and a total of nine players have been ruled out. Two players are unavailable due to injury, and seven players are out because of health and safety protocols related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Here's the full Celtics injury report:

OUT

Jaylen Brown (Health and safety protocols)

Jayson Tatum (Health and safety protocols)

Javonte Green (Health and safety protocols)

Semi Ojeleye (Health and safety protocols)

Tristan Thompson (Health and safety protocols)

Grant Williams (Health and safety protocols)

Robert Williams (Health and safety protocols)

Kemba Walker (Left knee injury recovery)

Romeo Langford (Right wrist surgery)

These nine absences leave the Celtics with just eight players -- the minimum required -- available to play Sunday night. The eight players able to play are Marcus Smart, Jeff Teague, Payton Pritchard, Tremont Waters, Carsen Edwards, Aaron Nesmith, Daniel Theis and Tacko Fall.

Five of these eight players are rookies or in their second year. Six of the eight players are guards and the other two are centers.

The Heat will be without guard Avery Bradley due to health and safety protocols.

Tip off for Celtics vs. Heat is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET. Be sure to tune into NBC Sports Boston starting at 6 p.m. for "Celtics Pregame Live."