Celtics Injury Report: These C's are available for Friday vs. Magic

Finally, the Boston Celtics are ready to return to the court following a week-long hiatus due to health and safety protocols.

The C's will take on the Orlando Magic on Friday night at TD Garden, marking their first game since their Jan. 8 win over the Washington Wizards.

Jaylen Brown, Semi Ojeleye, Daniel Theis, and Javonte Green (health and safety protocols) each were upgraded from questionable to available for the matchup. Jayson Tatum and Robert Williams both tested positive for COVID-19 last week and likely won't be able to return until Jan. 20 against the Philadelphia 76ers or Jan. 22 against Philly.

Jaylen Brown - AVAILABLE

Javonte Green - AVAILABLE

Semi Ojeleye - AVAILABLE

Jaylen Brown - AVAILABLE

Javonte Green - AVAILABLE

Semi Ojeleye - AVAILABLE

Daniel Theis - AVAILABLE

Here's what the Celtics depth chart looks like vs. the Magic:

Guards: Marcus Smart, Jeff Teague, Payton Pritchard, Tremont Waters

Wings: Jaylen Brown, Semi Ojeleye, Javonte Green, Aaron Nesmith

Bigs: Daniel Theis, Tristan Thompson, Grant Williams, Tacko Fall

OUT: Jayson Tatum, Robert Williams, Carsen Edwards, Romeo Langford, Kemba Walker

Tip-off is set for 7:30 p.m. on NBC Sports Boston. Be sure to tune in to "Celtics Pregame Live" at 7 p.m. for a preview of the game.