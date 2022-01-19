Celtics injury update: Boston’s Marcus Smart, Aaron Nesmith downgraded to OUT vs. Hornets

The Boston Celtics have downgraded both Marcus Smart and Aaron Nesmith to out from questionable in Wednesday night’s home tilt with the Charlotte Hornets, per an announcement from the team.

Smart has cleared the NBA’s health and safety protocols but needs to recondition himself after his extended absence, and Nesmith had rolled an ankle in his high-energy play late in the Celtics’ win over the New Orleans Pelicans at TD Garden on Monday night. The news likely changes little regarding the team’s approach for the Hornets tilt, which should be a close but winnable match if Boston comes out focused and together.

The game will be former Celtics forward Gordon Hayward’s first return to the Garden since leaving in free agency in 2020; be sure to check out our full preview to get all the info you need ahead of tipoff tonight.

Boston Celtics guard Josh Richardson is trying to help the younger players stay focused in a difficult period ahead of the NBA’s trade deadline. https://t.co/sHMIFJW3gq — The Celtics Wire (@TheCelticsWire) January 19, 2022

