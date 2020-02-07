The Boston Celtics will gain two key rotation players against the Atlanta Hawks on Friday night -- and lose two others.

Kemba Walker is set to return Friday at TD Garden after missing Boston's last three games with knee soreness, while Marcus Smart (quad contusion) also is expected to play after sitting out Boston's last two contests.

Jaylen Brown and Gordon Hayward both won't play against the Hawks, however. Brown sprained his ankle late in Wednesday's win over the Orlando Magic, while Hayward is dealing with a foot injury.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

LIVE stream the Celtics all season and get the latest news and analysis on all of your teams from NBC Sports Boston by downloading the My Teams App.

Big man Daniel Theis also will miss his second straight game due to an ankle injury.

Here's the full injury report for Celtics-Hawks:

#NEBHInjuryReport for tonight against Atlanta:



Marcus Smart is AVAILABLE

Kemba Walker is AVAILABLE

Jaylen Brown is OUT

Gordon Hayward is OUT

Daniel Theis is OUT

Robert Williams is OUT













— Boston Celtics (@celtics) February 7, 2020

The Celtics have won five straight and eight of their last nine despite their various ailments and defeated the Hawks 123-115 on Monday night without Walker and Smart.

They'll have to take care of business shorthanded once again Friday night.

Don't miss NBC Sports Boston's coverage of Hawks-Celtics, which begins Friday at 6:30 p.m. with Celtics Pregame Live followed by tip-off at 7:30 p.m. You can also stream the game on the MyTeams App.

Celtics injuries: Kemba Walker in; Gordon Hayward, Jaylen Brown out vs. Hawks originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston