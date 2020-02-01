Celtics injuries: Kemba Walker, Enes Kanter questionable for 76ers game Saturday

The Celtics being fully healthy has been a rarity this season and there's again some question if they will be Saturday night for their Eastern Conference showdown against the Philadelphia 76ers at TD Garden.

Center Enes Kanter, with a right hip contusion that has kept him out for more than a week, is listed as questionable for the Sixers game, as is All-Star guard Kemba Walker, whose left knee soreness has kept him out of five games this season.

Boston could use Kanter to help contend with Joel Embiid. The C's have won five of their past six overall but haven't been able to solve the 76ers this season, with or without Embiid. They're 0-3 against Philly and this is their final regular-season meeting. Boston (32-15) is third in the East and Philadelphia (31-18) is two games behind in the No. 6 spot.

They lost big on opening night in Philly and fell 109-98 there on Jan. 9 when the 76ers were without Embiid (finger injury). Kanter had 20 points and nine rebounds against Embiid on Dec. 12, but alas, Embiid went off for 38 points in the Sixers' 115-109 win in Boston.

Another C's big man, Robert Williams, continues to be out with a left hip bone edema.

And the Celtics could obviously use Walker, their leading scorer (22.0) and assist (5.0) man.

