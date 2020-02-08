Celtics injuries: Jaylen Brown, Daniel Theis questionable for Sunday vs. Thunder

It looks like the Boston Celtics could be shorthanded once again when they visit the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday.

Both Jaylen Brown and Daniel Theis are listed as questionable with ankle injuries after missing Friday night's win over the Atlanta Hawks.

On the bright side, Boston likely will have Gordon Hayward (left foot soreness) back in the mix as he's listed as probable. Kemba Walker (knee) is listed as probable along with him, and Robert Williams continues to be held out with a left hip bone edema.

#NEBHInjuryReport vs. Oklahoma City:



Jaylen Brown (right ankle sprain) - QUESTIONABLE

Gordon Hayward (left foot soreness) - PROBABLE

Daniel Theis (right ankle sprain) - QUESTIONABLE

Kemba Walker (left knee soreness) - PROBABLE

Robert Williams (left hip bone edema) - OUT











— Boston Celtics (@celtics) February 8, 2020





The Celtics (36-15) currently own a six-game win streak following their 112-107 victory over Atlanta. They'll face a Thunder team that's 32-20 and sixth in the Western Conference standings.

