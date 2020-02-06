Celtics injuries: Daniel Theis remains out, Kemba Walker questionable

The Boston Celtics could be without a chunk of their lineup on Friday against the Atlanta Hawks.

The C's defeated the Orlando Magic 116-100 Wednesday night without the help of Kemba Walker, Marcus Smart and Daniel Theis. While Theis will remain out of the lineup against the Hawks due to a right ankle sprain, Smart is probable with a right quad contusion.

Joining them on the injury list are Boston's biggest scoring threats in Walker (left knee soreness), Jaylen Brown (right ankle sprain) and Gordon Hayward (sore left foot) who are questionable

The rest of the injuries are as follows: Brad Wanamaker (left ankle sprain) is probable. Robert Williams (left hip bone edema) is out.

The Hawks, who are a fun team to watch thanks to Trae Young, shouldn't necessarily scare the banged-up C's as they sit 14th in the Eastern Conference standings. Atlanta has lost four of its last six while the Celtics have won five straight. However, the Hawks did give the C's a run for their money on Monday with Boston winning 123-115.

