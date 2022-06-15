Celtics’ Ime Udoka hints at changes to Boston’s rotations in Game 6 against the Dubs

While it is rare to see any major moved this late in a playoff series — never mind the NBA Finals — we may well be about to see a little coming from the Boston Celtics according to head coach Ime Udoka. “We’ve talked about it and looked at some of the counters they’re trying to make with the guys we bring in,” he explained to the press after practice on Wednesday.

“I think small ball has worked for us,” suggested the Celtics coach. “We’d obviously like to get a little more out of Payton (Pritchard) and Derrick (White) than we did in the last game. Grant (Williams) has been a big part of what we’ve done this year.”

“We know what they’re trying to do as far as when they substitute,” related Udoka. “We can combat that with some lineup changes we’re looking at.”

Giving such players more trust in actions that suit their abilities could indeed give Boston a much-needed spark off of the bench in Game 6 against the Golden State Warriors on Thursday — one they will need greatly if there is to be a Game 7.

